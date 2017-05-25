Quantcast

Maine attorney general wants to dismiss lawsuit by Maine governor

By: Associated Press May 25, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Democratic attorney general is moving to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her by the state's Republican governor. Gov. Paul LePage lawsuit claims Attorney General Janet Mills is refusing to represent the administration in court cases for political reasons. He also wants her to stop joining amicus briefs that clash with his positions. Mills ...

