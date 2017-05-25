Quantcast

PAUL HOLLIS GONZALES v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Counterfeiting checks A jury in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County convicted Paul Gonzales, appellant, of one count of theft scheme between $1,000 and $10,000, seven counts of theft, three counts of counterfeiting checks, seven counts of uttering counterfeit checks, and two counts of conspiracy to commit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo