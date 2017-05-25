Quantcast

PROEXPRESS DISTRIBUTORS LLC v. GRAND ELECTRONICS, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff May 25, 2017

Business law -- Trade secrets -- Misappropriation Appellant, ProExpress Distributors LLC (PED), an online seller of electronic products (including tablet computers) on Amazon.com, filed on 18 September 2014 in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County a civil complaint alleging a trade secrets violation by Appellee, Grand Electronics, Inc. (GE), another retailer of similar products on Amazon. ...

