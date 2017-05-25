Quantcast

Why history works for hotels

By: Commentary: Greg Remeikis May 25, 2017

With the recent opening of the Sagamore Pendry on the historic Recreation Pier site in Fells Point and other openings in recent years, including the Ivy and Indigo in Mount Vernon, it’s safe to say there’s a clear trend in historic properties being converted into boutique hotels. What is it about these historic properties that works ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo