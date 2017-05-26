Quantcast

Hogan allows drug price-gouging bill to become law

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 26, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan will allow to become law a measure that gives the state attorney general the power to sue generic drug manufacturers over price gouging, but he vetoed a bill that would prohibit colleges and universities from asking about the criminal histories of prospective students. Hogan announced Friday that, in addition to the drug price-gouging ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo