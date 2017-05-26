Quantcast

No beach swimming until Ocean City lifeguards return to duty

By: Associated Press May 26, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Officials of a Maryland town have urged residents not to swim at its beaches until lifeguards return to duty. Local news outlets report that Ocean City officials say despite the long Memorial Day weekend, people should not swim at the town's beaches until Saturday morning when the beach patrol is back on guard. Ocean ...

