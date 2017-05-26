Quantcast

Mitchell, Brown named Md. district court administrative judges

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2017

  Judges Patricia L. Mitchell and Pamila J. Brown have been named administrative judges in the district courts for Montgomery County and Howard and Carroll counties, respectively. Mitchell will assume the role in Montgomery County on July 1, succeeding retiring Judge Eugene Wolf, who has been administrative judge since 2006. Mitchell, a Montgomery County native, worked in the ...

