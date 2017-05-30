Quantcast

Howard Co. judge accused of inappropriate comments in relationship violence hearings

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 30, 2017

A Howard County District Court judge is facing disciplinary action stemming from her comments to two women appearing before her in relationship violence-related hearings. Both complaints against Judge Mary C. Reese were initiated by the Women's Law Center of Maryland, with the two women also filing their own complaints, according to the charges. Reese, in response ...

