Under Armour, Heart of America Foundation spruce up Baltimore school

By: Maximilian Franz May 30, 2017

The Heart of America Foundation and Under Armour, in partnership with Baltimore City Public Schools, Tuesday unveiled the newly updated school spaces at James McHenry Elementary in Baltimore. During the prior week, over 1,000 volunteers from Under Armour helped transform the gymnasium, cafeteria, courtyard and hallways. They also restarted the school’s food pantry and gathered ...

