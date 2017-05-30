Quantcast

New Md. birth control law treats pharmacists as providers

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 30, 2017

Pharmacists in Maryland will be able to prescribe birth control under a new Maryland law, another step as they gain more abilities to act as providers of medical care. At a time when the medical community is concerned about disparities of care, especially reaching urban and rural communities that often lack access to care, pharmacists say they ...

