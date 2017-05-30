Quantcast

Pugh aide found guilty of campaign finance violations

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 30, 2017

An aide to Mayor Catherine Pugh has pleaded guilty to two counts of making illegal contributions to the Mayor's campaign.

