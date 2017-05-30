Quantcast

Montgomery Co. settles transit center lawsuit for $25M

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 30, 2017

Montgomery County on Tuesday reached a $25 million settlement with the designer, general contractor and inspection firm responsible for the Silver Spring transit center, which was beset by construction delays and cost overruns. The $25 million settlement was announced three weeks into a six-week jury trial before Montgomery County Circuit Judge Michael D. Mason, The Washington Post ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo