Angie Barnett

President/CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Greater Maryland

Angie Barnett’s background includes extensive experience serving in executive roles for non-profit organizations. She assumed the leadership position as President/CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Greater Maryland in March, 2006. BBB doesn’t have members, instead 2,600 businesses voluntarily commit to its Standards for Trust, which includes an in-depth screening, continual monitoring and annual dues to maintain BBB accreditation. BBB serving Greater Maryland is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

In addition to her leadership role with BBB, Barnett serves on the Advisory Board of Towson University’s College of Business and Economics. She also holds elected positions on several committees within the 113 member BBB system including Budget and Finance and the Board Operating Committee. She previously chaired the international Brand Work Group and served on the Board of Directors for Atlantic Financial Federal Credit Union.

After graduating with advanced degrees in Sociology from Arkansas State University, Barnett focused her energies to serve communities at greatest risk and in greatest need through innovative programs and services. Her experiences ranged from serving as the Founding Director of a community-based program bringing education and work-place skills to young parents to assisting the Cecil County Commissioners to implement a HotSpot program to reduce crime. Barnett’s passion for community impact translated into serving the business community as the Vice President of Membership at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Barnett made Maryland home after moving “north” from her birth state of Arkansas. She now lives in the historic Federal Hill area of Baltimore. She is a 2000 graduate of Leadership Maryland and continues to serve on boards of community-based programs. She has one daughter who lives in Dallas.