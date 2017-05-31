Quantcast

Md. integrated health insurance plans get high marks from consumers

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter May 31, 2017

Health insurers that integrate with providers to create an easy process for members score the highest on customer satisfaction, according to a new study from J.D. Power. Maryland insurers scored highest for customer satisfaction among the regions separated by the J.D. Power report, buoyed by strong scores for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan. “Integrated plans work well because ...

