Quantcast

Foulger estate suing Paley Rothman for malpractice

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 31, 2017

Less than a year after the late Sidney W. Foulger’s family regained control of his estate and charitable foundation from his caretaker, his estate has filed a $25 million malpractice suit against his former lawyers. The estate alleges Bethesda-based Paley Rothman was negligent and breached its fiduciary duty by failing to protect the founder of the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo