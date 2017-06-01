Quantcast

Allgegations against state Sen. Oaks hurt Baltimore neighborhood

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 1, 2017

Returning from a bike ride on a rainy Tuesday evening, Charles Walker, 70, said the vacant lots on Druid Park Lake Drive, just up the street from his home on Brookfield Avenue, have been that way as long as he can remember. Rumors have popped up over the years that various developers intended to build on ...

