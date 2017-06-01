Quantcast

‘Each of them appeared at just the right time’

Keynote speaker Deborah Phelps on the importance of mentors in her career and on leadership challenges

By: Pete Pichaske Special to The Daily Record June 1, 2017

She came to national prominence years ago as the supportive mother of swimming superstar Michael Phelps, but Deborah Phelps is something of a star in her own right. She’s been an educator and administrator in the Baltimore area for four decades, including the past five years as executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County ...

