‘Homerun for Recovery’ a smash for The Baltimore Station

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2017

Mike Hey, left, Carolyn Usckinski, Amanda Bierschenk and Judy Hey (Photo: Rick Lippenholz)

The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and addiction to self-sufficiency, celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Homerun for Recovery fundraiser by raising more than $150,000, the most raised in the event’s history.

More than 450 people attended the event April 27 at PBR Baltimore in PowerPlant Live. The fundraiser was presented by Fortego, a Columbia cybersecurity firm and sponsored by the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, Len the Plumber, Modu Tech and M&T Bank, among others.

The fundraiser featured a live auction, with winners receiving tickets to London to see the Ravens play in the fall and vacations to France and Mexico, among other prizes. Silent auction baskets included brewery and wine tours.

“Over the last 25 years, we have watched Homerun for Recovery become a true Baltimore tradition, and one that continues to exceed both our fundraising and attendance goals year after year,” said John Friedel, executive director at The Baltimore Station. “We are so grateful to our partners, staff, volunteers and friends who come together each year and make it possible for our residents to turn their lives around.”

Gary Morrison, left, of NewDay USA and John Friedel, executive director of The Baltimore Station (Photo: Rick Lippenholz)

Christie Walsh-Myers, left a board member of The Baltimore Station, and Patrick Hager- Michael Myers, both of RK&K (Photo: Rick Lippenholz)

Jessy Halaby, left, and John Halaby, of T. Rowe Price (Photo: Rick Lippenholz)

Jennifer Rothenberger of Fortego on stage with the Oriole Bird (Photo: Rick Lippenholz)

