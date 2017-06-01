‘Homerun for Recovery’ a smash for The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and addiction to self-sufficiency, celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Homerun for Recovery fundraiser by raising more than $150,000, the most raised in the event’s history.

More than 450 people attended the event April 27 at PBR Baltimore in PowerPlant Live. The fundraiser was presented by Fortego, a Columbia cybersecurity firm and sponsored by the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, Len the Plumber, Modu Tech and M&T Bank, among others.

The fundraiser featured a live auction, with winners receiving tickets to London to see the Ravens play in the fall and vacations to France and Mexico, among other prizes. Silent auction baskets included brewery and wine tours.

“Over the last 25 years, we have watched Homerun for Recovery become a true Baltimore tradition, and one that continues to exceed both our fundraising and attendance goals year after year,” said John Friedel, executive director at The Baltimore Station. “We are so grateful to our partners, staff, volunteers and friends who come together each year and make it possible for our residents to turn their lives around.”

