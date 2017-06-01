Quantcast

Md. Speaker Busch announces liver transplant

He says he expects to be back to work and to resume his normal activities

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 1, 2017

Maryland's longest-serving Speaker of the House ended months of speculation about his health Thursday night, announcing that he underwent a liver transplant Thursday. House Speaker Michael E. Busch made the surprise announcement around 7 p.m. in a statement on his Facebook page. "As many of you have likely noticed, my energy level did not return after a ...

