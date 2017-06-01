Quantcast

For women on Md. boards, it’s still lonely at the top

By: Christine Condon June 1, 2017

When attendees gather for the first annual Daily Record Women’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, one of the key topics for discussion will be how to improve Maryland’s below-average rate of including women on company boards. Increasing female board representation won’t happen on its own, says Ann Quinn, the president of Executive Alliance, a nonprofit advocating for ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo