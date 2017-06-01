Quantcast

Spanish tall ship docks at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

By: Maximilian Franz June 1, 2017

Baltimore's Inner Harbor is not under siege, but it will appear to be until June 5th while El Galeon, a Spanish tall ship, is docked at Pier 1 next to the USS Constellation. This replica of a 16th-century Spanish galleon was built in Spain in 2009 and measures 170 feet long by 125 feet tall, has ...

