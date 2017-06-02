Quantcast

A day after its president resigns, Washington College chooses a successor

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2017

Washington College Friday named Kurt M. Landgraf its president, only a day after accepting the resignation of its previous leader. In making the announcement, the school’s board of visitors and governors said it had been impressed with Landgraf during a national search that had led to the selection of Sheila Bair as president in 2015. Bair ...

