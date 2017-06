ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

Two attorney Cockeysville law firm concentrating in personal injury and Social Security disability claims seeks 32 hour per week entry level administrative assistant. Previous experience preferred but not necessary. Must be detail oriented and careful with client personal information. Position duties include assisting with telephones and obtaining of medical records. Excellent benefits include health insurance, 401(k) eligibility, free parking. Please submit resume and compensation requirements in confidence to LambrosLawFirm@aol.com. Please, no recruiters or commercial interests.