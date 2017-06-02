Quantcast

Corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate

By: Associated Press June 2, 2017

A corrections officer has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate at central booking in Baltimore. The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office announced in a statement Friday that Cpl. Ambrose Obinna-Warrior was indicted earlier this week. He's charged with misconduct in office, assault and multiple sex offenses. Prosecutors say the alleged abuse occurred on three occasions in November ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo