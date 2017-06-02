Quantcast

Sea grass poses potential hazard in Ocean City

By: Associated Press June 2, 2017

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City officials are warning pedestrians to avoid sea grass that has washed ashore. Ocean City police spokeswoman Lindsay Richard tells local media that public works crews and the state Department of Natural Resources are working to clear the grass, which appeared on Wednesday. Mounds of the grass can be found from Ocean ...

