The business of litigation finance is booming

By: Bloomberg Paul Barrett June 2, 2017

The buying and selling of lawsuits – a decade-old practice in the U.S. known as litigation finance – continues to expand. Consider Pierce Sergenian, a six-lawyer trial boutique started this year by John Pierce and David Sergenian, refugees from the litigation powerhouse Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. The new firm already has an impressive array of ...

