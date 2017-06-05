Quantcast

Baltimore Social to launch new name for its national efforts — Volo City

By: Christine Condon June 5, 2017

Baltimore Social, a provider of athletic leagues around the city, is taking on a new national brand name — Volo City — which will encompass its efforts in seven different cities across the country. “There was this aha moment of: 'Whoa, we should tie these together,'” said Volo City CEO Giovanni Marcantoni. The new name draws from the ...

