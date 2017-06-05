Quantcast

CohnReznick holds annual Community Outreach Day

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2017

 

CohnReznick LLP held its 11th annual Community Outreach Day in Baltimore on May 11. More than 150 CohnReznick employees volunteered for nine different nonprofit organizations across the Greater Baltimore area.

Employees gave back to the Baltimore community in a variety of different ways, ranging from getting their hands dirty working with Patapsco Heritage Greenway preserving and restoring the Patapsco River Valley to expressing their creative side at Art with a Heart, which helps to enhance the lives of people in need in Baltimore through visual art.

Some employees partnered with Baltimore Station, supporting veterans transitioning through the cycle of poverty, addiction and homelessness, while others gave back to the Book Bank and Food Bank of Maryland. Other volunteers spent time giving back at organizations like the Franciscan Center, the Masonville Cove Environmental Education Center, Pet Rescue of Maryland and Playworks.

“Our Annual Community Outreach Day presents an amazing opportunity for everyone in the Baltimore CohnReznick office to give back to the community where we work and live,” said Ira Weinstein, managing principal of the firm’s Baltimore office. “This year, we joined forces with more nonprofit organizations than ever before, showing just how much the Baltimore community truly means to our employees.”

Stephen Skinner, Office Services, catches up on the day’s activities with Ada Orie, Document Processing Services. (CohnReznick photo)

Deb Rosier, Senior Manager, Assurance; Jen Zlotnick, Senior Manager, Human Resources; and Amy Higgins, Senior Manager, Assurance; celebrate a hard day’s work with Shannon Englehart, Senior Associate, Assurance and Alison Hickman, Senior Manager, Assurance. (CohnReznick photo)

Gloria Mitchell, Tax Assembly and Lisa Edmonds, Document Processing Services are all smiles after giving back to the Baltimore community. (CohnReznick photo)

Marcus Fragier, Associate, Assurance; Andrew Geraghty, Associate, Assurance; Adam Paulauskas, Associate, Assurance; Brendan Logan, Associate, Assurance; Ronny Umlandt, Associate, Assurance; and Rebecca Kordon, Associate, Assurance, reflect on the day’s activities over a beer. (CohnReznick photo)

Colin Mayers, Senior Associate, Tax; Kristen Anderson, Manager, Assurance; Katherine Welch, Senior Associate, Assurance; Rebecca Kordon, Associate, Assurance; Dana Trageser, Billing Manager and Anna Pirog, Associate, Tax volunteered with The Maryland Book Bank to provide free books to students, teachers, schools and organizations. (CohnReznick photo)

