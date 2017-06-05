Liz Rhode

Liz Rhode is the Director of Business Development with Capital Services, Inc., a national full service benefits consulting firm.

CSI protects your employees from hardship, assists in reducing overall costs and assist to increase productivity. Prior to CSI, Liz founded and owned The Maryland Athletic Clubs and Wellness Centers in Maryland. Together with her husband Tim, they created a thriving business from concept to reality and generated international recognition by helping their members achieve their health goals. In 2015, they successfully sold their clubs and enjoyed early retirement with their sons. Now back in a new career, Liz will share how she is able to live a life of wellness every day.