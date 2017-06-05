Quantcast

Prince George’s County, EEOC reach accord in Equal Pay Act case

Federal judge ruled for female engineer in March

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 5, 2017

Prince George’s County will pay $145,402 in back wages and raise by $24,723 the salary of a female engineer who was paid less than her male colleagues.

