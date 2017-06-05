Quantcast

Smyth Jewelers accuses ex-COO of stealing trade secrets

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 5, 2017

The owners of Smyth Jewelers claim their former chief operating officer is violating his employment agreement by planning to open a competing store and using Smyth’s customer lists and business plans to build his company. Former COO Mark A. Motes left Smyth in November and started Meritage Fine Jewelers LLC, which is planning to open a ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo