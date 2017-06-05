Trump to solicitor general: Do not dilute in seeking to refute

— Trump tweets legal advice to the solicitor general’s office.

— Did this attorney take the money and run?

— California proposal would remove traffic violations from criminal court.

— Female inmate claims shackling during childbirth violated her constitutional rights.