Trump to solicitor general: Do not dilute in seeking to refute

Absconding attorney, traffic, shackling round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 5, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Welcome to Monday, the 50th anniversary of the start of the Six Day War.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Trump tweets legal advice to the solicitor general’s office.

— Did this attorney take the money and run?

— California proposal would remove traffic violations from criminal court.

— Female inmate claims shackling during childbirth violated her constitutional rights.

 

