Prosecutor: Connecticut lawyer’s death not a homicide

By: Associated Press June 6, 2017

HARTFORD, Conn. — The death of a Maryland-raised attorney found shot in the head in a wrecked car in 2014 in Connecticut was not a homicide as his family believes, a state prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing the conclusion of a criminal investigation. Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela, 35, of Connecticut, crashed his Mercedes SUV near his home ...

