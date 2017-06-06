Quantcast

Baltimore judge orders DHMH to provide plan to treat incompetent, dangerous defendants

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 6, 2017

Officials from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene have been ordered by a judge to present a plan later this month on admitting and treating criminal defendants who have been found incompetent to stand trial. Baltimore City District Judge George Lipman issued the order Monday related to 17 defendants who were found, between March 1 and ...

