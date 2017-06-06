Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

MTA chief ousted as Baltimore’s major bus overhaul approaches

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 6, 2017

The head of the Maryland Transit Administration has been abruptly ousted less than two weeks before the agency was set to announce Gov. Larry Hogan's signature overhaul of the regional bus system. Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn announced named Kevin B. Quinn, Jr.  as acting administrator of the agency Tuesday, replacing Paul Comfort, who was ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo