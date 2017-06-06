Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: Pugh sends an untenable message

By: Editorial Advisory Board June 6, 2017

CNN fired Kathy Griffin over her recent photo shoot where she held aloft a severed head resembling President Donald Trump. Other sponsors announced they were cutting her contracts over the incident. It wasn’t Trump’s actual head, and she violated no laws with her rather crude, visual, political commentary. Back in Baltimore, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s aide, Gary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo