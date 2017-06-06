Jerry Hampton | Federal Data Systems

Federal Data Systems has appointed Jerry Hampton as recruiting director. Hampton previously served as senior talent acquisition lead for Northrop Grumman.

Hampton has more than 25 years of talent acquisition and recruiting experience in the commercial and defense space. In his new role, he will develop a comprehensive recruiting strategy for FedData’s customer base in Maryland, Washington and Virginia. He also will implement a company referral bonus program, partnering with military transitioning bases, career hiring events, technical organizations/user groups, social media campaigns and other recruiting resources.

