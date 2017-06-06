Quantcast

Clinton calls for spirit of unity at Baltimore fundraiser

By: Associated Press June 6, 2017

Hillary Clinton says now is the time to embrace the spirit of unity, referencing a terror attack in London. The former Democratic presidential candidate spoke Monday evening at a Baltimore fundraiser on behalf of the Elijah Cummings Youth Program. The program is a joint effort between the Maryland congressman and the Baltimore Jewish Council that pays for ...

