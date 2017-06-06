Quantcast

National Folk Festival coming to Maryland city for 3 years

By: Associated Press June 6, 2017

SALISBURY — A Maryland city will become the 30th city to host the nation's longest-running folk arts event next year. News outlets report that the National Arts Festival will be held in Salisbury beginning in September 2018. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced Monday that the annual three-day free festival will make its home in the Eastern ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo