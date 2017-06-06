Quantcast

Saving Maryland’s farms means creative survival strategies

By: Capital News Service J.F. Meils and Sebastian Obando June 6, 2017

  Second in an occasional series on rural Maryland FREDERICK — Before he got involved in the beer business, Frederick County farmer Greg Clabaugh grossed about $600 an acre for growing traditional crops like corn and soybeans. Now, on the land where he grows barley and rye, he grosses $6,000 an acre. Included in that number is payment for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo