Quantcast

AARON LEMON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Right to speedy trial -- Undue delay In 2014, Aaron Frederick Lemon, appellant, was convicted of possession of marijuana, following a guilty plea, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Two years later, Lemon filed a pleading entitled “Verified Petition for Revision Pursuant MD RULE 4-331 Challenge of Jurisdiction, Motion to Void Orders” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo