AARON LEMON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Right to speedy trial -- Undue delay In 2014, Aaron Frederick Lemon, appellant, was convicted of possession of marijuana, following a guilty plea, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. Two years later, Lemon filed a pleading entitled “Verified Petition for Revision Pursuant MD RULE 4-331 Challenge of Jurisdiction, Motion to Void Orders” ...