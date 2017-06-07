Quantcast

Baltimore company’s success built on pushing barcode boundaries

By: Christine Condon June 7, 2017

When it comes to tracking inventory, Baltimore-based Barcoding Inc. pushes the envelope, moving beyond basic barcodes to trace products as they move throughout facilities. “We’ve constantly innovated,” said Jay Steinmetz, founder and CEO of the company. “We first started online. We were thinking of cloud-based solutions before other people did … But we pivoted, we changed, we ...

