Cosby’s accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

By: Associated Press June 7, 2017

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The woman who accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and violating her more than a decade ago stood by her story at his sex-crimes trial Wednesday, withstanding hours of often tedious cross-examination that didn't produce the stumbles the TV star might have hoped for. Calm and composed, Andrea Constand brushed off suggestions she and Cosby ...

