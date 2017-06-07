Quantcast

DEVONTE M. DIXON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Discharge of counsel -- Opportunity to explain Devonte Dixon, appellant, was convicted of first degree burglary and attempted armed robbery, following a jury trial, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. On appeal, Dixon contends that a letter he sent to the trial court contained a request to discharge counsel and that the ...

