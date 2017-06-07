Quantcast

ELLA SMITH v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Prior bad acts Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Ella Smith, appellant, was convicted of harassment based on her calling Kimberly Orellana six times over a three day period. Smith’s sole argument on appeal is that the trial court erred in not excluding ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo