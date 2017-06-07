Quantcast

JANICE JACKSON, et al. v. JOHN E. DRISCOLL, III et al. SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

By: Tom Baden June 7, 2017

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Possession order The Federal Home Mortgage Loan Corporation (FHMLC), appellee, purchased a home belonging to Janice and Mandel Jackson, appellants, at a foreclosure sale by way of a credit bid. The Circuit Court for Prince George’s County ratified the sale and appellants’ subsequent appeal from the ratification order was dismissed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo