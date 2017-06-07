Quantcast

Klein Enterprises invests $29M in Virginia shopping center

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer June 7, 2017

Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises has purchased a Woodbridge, Virginia, shopping center for $29.25 million. The Market at Opitz Crossing is a 157,724-square-foot shopping center that includes tenants such as PriceRite Supermarket, Chipotle and Hair Cuttery. Opitz Crossing is Klein Enterprises's third Virginia asset and brings its holdings in that state to 275,000 square feet. Klein Enterprises developed Stafford ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo