Klein Enterprises invests $29M in Virginia shopping center

Baltimore-based Klein Enterprises has purchased a Woodbridge, Virginia, shopping center for $29.25 million. The Market at Opitz Crossing is a 157,724-square-foot shopping center that includes tenants such as PriceRite Supermarket, Chipotle and Hair Cuttery. Opitz Crossing is Klein Enterprises's third Virginia asset and brings its holdings in that state to 275,000 square feet. Klein Enterprises developed Stafford ...