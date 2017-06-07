Quantcast

LAVAR PAYTON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Second degree assault Levar Douglas Payton, appellant, was convicted of second degree assault following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Allegany County. On appeal, he contends that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction because the State failed to prove that he acted intentionally or recklessly ...

