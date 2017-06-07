Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – June 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Post-conviction DNA testing: Lower court’s denial of defendant’s post-conviction petition for DNA testing upon finding that such testing would not exonerate defendant vacated because, pursuant to §8-201 of the Criminal Procedure Article, persons convicted of crimes of violence are entitled to post-conviction DNA testing upon a showing that “a reasonable probability ...

