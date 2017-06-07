Quantcast

LESTER EDWARD DESHAZOR, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Failure of jury to state degree of murder In 1998, Lester Edward Deshazor, Jr., appellant, was convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, of first degree murder, second degree murder, carjacking, and use of a handgun in a crime of violence.1 This Court affirmed his ...

